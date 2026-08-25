Investor Seeks Legal Fees In Del. Over Energy Co. Share Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( August 25, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Hudson Bay Longview LLC has sued Mountain State Energy Holdings LLC in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to force the energy company to pay the legal costs Hudson Bay is racking up while defending a separate New York lawsuit over its purchase of Mountain State shares....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.