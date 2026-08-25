Insurer Gets $2 In Damages In Trade Secret, Contract Case
By Elliot Weld ( August 25, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based captive insurer was granted a favorable judgment on some claims of trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract but was awarded only $2 in nominal damages in a case alleging that an insurance seller and some agents lifted confidential client lists....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.