Enviro Groups' Drilling Suit Lacks Imminent Harm, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg ( August 24, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups sued too early over a move last year by President Donald Trump to revive the prospect of Arctic oil and gas leasing in offshore areas that prior administrations deemed off-limits, an Alaska federal judge ruled Monday, saying the plaintiffs have not demonstrated a "substantial risk of imminent harm."...
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