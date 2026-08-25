New Birthright Citizenship Order Defies Justices, Court Told

By Ganesh Setty ( August 25, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A group of noncitizens and immigrant services organizations urged a Maryland federal court Monday to block President Donald Trump's new executive order targeting birthright citizenship following his loss at the U.S. Supreme Court, saying he "cannot unilaterally amend the Constitution."...
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