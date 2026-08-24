'So What?': Albertsons Judge Skeptical Of Wash. Opioid Suit
By Ben Adlin ( August 24, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge considering Albertsons' mid-trial motion to dismiss allegations it fueled the state's opioid epidemic told lawyers for the state Monday that while they might have shown the pharmacy chain failed to implement an adequate monitoring system, she's still skeptical the company's conduct actually caused the overdose crisis....
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