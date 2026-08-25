Investor Says Vail Resorts Conspired To Fix Ski Pass Prices

By Rachel Konieczny ( August 25, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Vail Resorts Inc. and its executives conspired with competitors to fix prices for its lift tickets and misled its stockholders about the company's conduct, an investor in the mountain resort operator alleged in Colorado federal court....
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