Mass. Eatery Workers Sue Chain Over Tip, Wage Violations

By MJ Koo ( August 25, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A former server and bartender at a Massachusetts restaurant chain is accusing the company in a state court suit of improperly paying tipped workers the subminimum service rate for nontipped side work, sending workers home early without their full wages and unlawfully deducting fees from employees' tips....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.