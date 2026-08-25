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Mass. Eatery Workers Sue Chain Over Tip, Wage Violations

By MJ Koo ( August 25, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A former server and bartender at a Massachusetts restaurant chain is accusing the company in a state court suit of improperly paying tipped workers the subminimum service rate for nontipped side work, sending workers home early without their full wages and unlawfully deducting fees from employees' tips....

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