CFTC, Kentucky Vie For Early Win In Prediction Market Clash
By Aislinn Keely ( August 25, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Kentucky regulators dueled over whether the state's attempts to tax and limit sports-focused event contracts have harmed the federal agency in competing bids for a quick win in their ongoing dispute over prediction market regulation....
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