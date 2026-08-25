Tribunal Lets UK Tax Offshore Developer, Avoid £1B Refunds

By Kevin Pinner ( August 25, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.K. can levy £5.4 million ($7.4 million) in taxes on an Isle of Man developer's profits from selling land in Kent, the Upper Tribunal said Tuesday in a case that could allow HM Revenue & Customs to avoid issuing more than £1 billion in refunds....
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