Geico Says NJ Top Court Upends 3rd Circ. Arbitration Ruling

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 25, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Geico urged a New Jersey federal court to reject medical clinics' bid to dismiss remaining claims in a lawsuit alleging they fraudulently billed no-fault patients, saying that a recent state supreme court ruling bolsters the insurer's argument that complex insurance fraud claims do not belong in arbitration....
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