Liquid Death Sued Over '0g Sugar' Claim In Energy Drinks

By Gina Kim ( August 25, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The maker of Liquid Death energy drinks has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court for deceptively labeling its sparkling beverages as having "0g sugar" despite them being sweetened with allulose, which the Seventh Circuit recently found to be a sugar under relevant federal regulation....
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