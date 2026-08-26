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Apple Seeks Win In Biometric Privacy Case, Citing 7th Circ.

By Celeste Bott ( August 26, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A recent Seventh Circuit decision affirming Samsung's win in a biometric privacy suit means Apple should prevail over similar claims, the tech giant has told an Illinois federal judge, arguing for summary judgment in a class action alleging that Apple's Photos app collects users' faceprints without permission....

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