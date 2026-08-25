Albertsons Witness Says Co.'s Opioid Policies Beat Standards

By Ben Adlin ( August 25, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Albertsons' pharmacy policies for reviewing potentially suspicious opioid prescriptions "met or exceeded" the standard of care, an expert witness for the company testified Tuesday, on the 26th day of a bench trial in Washington's case accusing the pharmacy chain of fueling the state's opioid epidemic....
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