4 Firms Build Ursa Major's $2.3B SPAC Merger
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 25, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Aerospace and defense company Ursa Major Technologies Inc. on Tuesday unveiled plans to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. III in a deal that boasts a post-transaction equity value of roughly $2.3 billion and was built by four law firms....
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