Boeing Nabs $131B Air Force F-15 Fighter Jet Contract
By Elaine Briseño ( August 25, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced it has awarded Boeing Co. a $131.23 billion U.S. Air Force contract to manage future production and modernization of the global F-15 fighter aircraft fleet as part of the F-15 Eagle Crest program....
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