Silicon Valley AI Chip Co. Hit With $50M Breach Verdict
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 25, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A California state court jury has found a Silicon Valley computer chipmaker founded by Intel's former president owes $50 million for terminating its deal with FICT Ltd. for semiconductor substrates, in a mixed verdict that also determined the Japanese electronics manufacturer did not fulfill all its obligations under the agreements....
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