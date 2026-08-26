Mother Of Musk's Child Calls XAI Contract Breach Claim Faulty

By Spencer Brewer ( August 26, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The mother of one of Elon Musk's children has told a Texas federal judge that fees xAI racked up in New York litigation cannot form the basis for the company's lawsuit in the Lone Star State, asking the court to dismiss xAI's lawsuit....
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