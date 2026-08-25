11th Circ. Won't Upend Ex-Deputy's $250K Retaliation Suit Win

By Patrick Hoff ( August 25, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a jury's $250,000 award to a former sheriff's deputy who claimed he was fired for filing a bias charge against a Florida county sheriff's office, ruling statements in the charge were protected even if the sheriff believed they were false....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.