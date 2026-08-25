BofA Looks To Crush Mortgage Officers' Collective In OT Suit

By Hayley Fowler ( August 25, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Bank of America told a North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday that the individualized nature of a group of mortgage loan officers' jobs makes collective certification impossible in their overtime suit, saying there are multiple exemptions that could apply to any given officer....
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