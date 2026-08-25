Even Dolly Could've Been Barred By Drag Ban, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg ( August 25, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- On the same day the world lost Dolly Parton, a Texas federal judge invoked the iconic singer and philanthropist to again block a law widely seen as a ban on drag performances, saying it's so broad that her "big hair, flamboyant clothes and breast exposure" might run afoul of the measure....
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