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Calif. Data Broker Tool Sign-Ups Hit 500K As Deletions Begin

By Allison Grande ( August 25, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Data brokers in California have deleted "tens of millions" of records since their obligation to comply with requests made through a new consumer data deletion tool kicked in earlier this month, the state's privacy regulator said Tuesday, while announcing that registrations for the first-of-its-kind platform had reached the half-million mark....

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