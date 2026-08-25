Trump Diversity Visa Freeze Lacked Basis, Judge Says

By Britain Eakin ( August 25, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled in favor of several diversity visa selectees in consolidated suits challenging the Trump administration's decision to halt the program, saying on Tuesday that the government did not provide a reasoned explanation for its sweeping refusal policy....
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