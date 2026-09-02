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3 Lessons From Crypto For Attys Entering The AI Space

By Rebecca Rettig ( September 2, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Paul Grewal announced on Aug. 3 that he is joining Cognition, a self-described applied artificial intelligence lab building software agents, as chief legal and global affairs officer after six years running the legal team at Coinbase. He joins a number of lawyers who have pivoted from working in the digital asset space to taking on AI over the past year....

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