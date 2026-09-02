3 Lessons From Crypto For Attys Entering The AI Space

By Rebecca Rettig ( September 2, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Paul Grewal announced on Aug. 3 that he is joining Cognition, a self-described applied artificial intelligence lab building software agents, as chief legal and global affairs officer after six years running the legal team at Coinbase. He joins a number of lawyers who have pivoted from working in the digital asset space to taking on AI over the past year....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.