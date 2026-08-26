DOJ Adds Philly Detainer Ban To 'ICE Out' Challenge
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 26, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has expanded federal litigation against the city of Philadelphia over its "ICE Out" legislative package requiring immigration agents to remove their masks, now also targeting a bill prohibiting local law enforcement from holding noncitizens convicted of state crimes for transfer to federal custody for deportation....
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