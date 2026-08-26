Credit Suisse Says 401(k) Participants Misunderstand ERISA

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 26, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse Securities USA LLC and its benefits committee have urged a North Carolina federal judge to dismiss class claims that they mismanaged the bank's 401(k) plan, arguing the workers' complaint relies on flawed comparisons and misunderstandings of ERISA's fiduciary standards....
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