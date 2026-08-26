Dodge Ram 1500 Defect Causes Abrupt Stops, Drivers Say

By Gina Kim ( August 26, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Dodge Ram 1500 drivers filed a proposed class action Tuesday in Michigan federal court against automaker Fiat Chrysler, alleging their vehicles suffer from a uniform and systemic defect that's causing persistent check engine light illumination, and unexpected stalling or stopping while in motion, posing a dangerous risk of vehicle collisions....
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