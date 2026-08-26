Groups Ask Congress To Reject Idaho Toxic Waste Land Swap
By Isaac Monterose ( August 26, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity, Snake River Waterkeeper and ManaSota-88 Inc. urged Congress on Wednesday to remove a provision from the National Defense Authorization Act that the center says would "cede historic lands of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Idaho to expand a radioactive waste dump at one of the country's largest Superfund sites."...
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