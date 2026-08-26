Cannabis Exec Details Hiring Program In Mass. Sheriff's Trial

By Carolyn Muyskens ( August 26, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a cannabis company that a Massachusetts sheriff is accused of shaking down for an investment opportunity testified Wednesday that the company had a partnership with the sheriff, but he also said it was never suggested that the firm's cannabis license was dependent on the sheriff's goodwill....
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