Fla. Firm Must Face Fiduciary Breach Suit Over Property Deal
By Madison Arnold ( August 26, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday reversed an order dismissing a lawsuit brought by a property company alleging that Hoffman Larin & Agnetti PA and one of its attorneys aided and abetted a breach of fiduciary duty while representing a third party claiming an interest in a property owned by the company....
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