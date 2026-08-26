Texas Appeals Court Affirms Injured Oil Worker's Loss

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 26, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An oil worker who was paralyzed when a wellhead fell on him failed to persuade a Texas appellate court to revive his negligence suit against the safety training contractor he blamed for the accident, with the court saying he presented no evidence that the company's training caused his injury....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.