Ky. FM Stations Didn't Follow Licensing Rules, FCC Says
By Christopher Cole ( August 26, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The licensee of four Kentucky FM radio stations reached an agreement with the Federal Communications Commission to end a probe into whether it failed to file the stations' license renewals on time and left them off the air without permission....
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