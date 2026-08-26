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5th Circ. Rejects Felon's 'Weird' Second Amendment Claim

By Craig Clough ( August 26, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a Louisiana man's felon-in-possession conviction Wednesday, rejecting his challenge that a prior conviction for trying to take a police officer's pepper spray lacked a founding-era analogue sufficient to justify barring him from possessing a firearm, as well as rejecting his "weird" argument that the disarmament was unsuccessful....

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