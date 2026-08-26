Joe Gibbs Racing Beats Ex-Director's Cyber Trespass Claims
By Hayley Fowler ( August 26, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Joe Gibbs Racing's former competition director can't pursue counterclaims alleging the NASCAR super team violated state and federal cyber hacking statutes when it allegedly accessed "off-limits" information on his devices during a forensic review, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Wednesday in their high-profile trade secrets dispute....
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