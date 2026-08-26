Miami Politicians Must Face Ex-Top Cop's 1st Amendment Suit

By Emily Brill ( August 26, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Three former Miami city commissioners aren't shielded by the doctrine of qualified immunity from a fired police chief's First Amendment lawsuit, but the former city manager is, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the manager didn't know he risked violating the Constitution by suspending the chief before the firing....
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