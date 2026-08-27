US Oil Co. Ordered To Pay €2.3M Award To Slovakia
By Caroline Simson ( August 27, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ordered Discovery Global LLC to pay nearly €1.8 million ($2.1 million) remaining on a €2.75 million arbitral award issued to Slovakia after the Texas oil and gas company lost an investor-state claim in which it had sought as much as $2.1 billion....
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