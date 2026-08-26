Court Rules DOL's H-2A Farmworker Wage Rule Unlawful
By MJ Koo ( August 26, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal court found unlawful a U.S. Department of Labor rule overhauling minimum wage rate calculations for H-2A temporary agricultural workers, ruling four rule components were arbitrary and capricious and the agency bypassed required rulemaking procedures without adequate justification while declining to immediately vacate the rule....
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