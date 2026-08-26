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Humana Keeps Conspiracy Claims Against Mylan, Lannett

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 26, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to grant Mylan and Lannett summary judgment on claims in Humana's suit alleging a conspiracy to fix the prices of generic drugs ahead of its bellwether trial, calling it premature and noting that the other parties did not join the motion....

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