Pilots Look To Dodge Airline's Sanctions Bid Over Group Chat

By Emily Brill ( August 27, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A group of pilots is doing its best to fulfill Hawaiian Airlines' discovery request in a legal dispute over COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, the pilots told a Hawaii federal judge, asking him not to sanction them for taking time to redact and format a Telegram group chat....
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