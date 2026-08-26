Sens. Push Probe Of DOT's Failure To Protect Flyers' Privacy

By Gina Kim ( August 26, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, asked the U.S. Government Accountabiliy Office Wednesday to investigate the U.S. Department of Transportation's "systemic abdication" and "regulatory neglect" of its consumer privacy enforcement mandates meant to protect air travelers' privacy, warning of "severe international and economic ramifications."...
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