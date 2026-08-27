ITC Finds Vietnam, Egypt And Bulgaria Rebar Harming US

By Jack McLoone ( August 27, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed that U.S. businesses are being hurt by imported steel concrete reinforcing bar from Vietnam, Egypt and Bulgaria that are being sold at unfair prices, setting up duty orders from the U.S. Department of Commerce....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.