7th Circ. Holds High Court Ruling Supports Ark. PBM Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 26, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a union fund's challenge to an Arkansas rule making health plans disclose pharmacy compensation and pay fees, backing a lower court's holding that the rule was in line with a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permitted state cost regulations on pharmacy benefit managers....
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