Texas Judge Won't Force Extradition Of ICE Agent To Minn.

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 26, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday refused to order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to extradite an ICE agent to Minnesota to face assault charges or prevent the agent's upcoming release from custody, saying the dispute was not yet ripe because Abbott had not denied the extradition request....
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