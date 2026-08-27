6th Circ. Rules Mich. Doesn't Own Unclaimed Accounts

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 27, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived proposed class claims accusing Michigan officials of violating property owners' due process rights by keeping interest earned on unclaimed financial accounts, holding that the state takes custody of abandoned property but does not take ownership of it. ...
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