Selena Gomez Says Wondermind Investor Suit Must Be Nixed

By Katryna Perera ( August 27, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Pop star Selena Gomez has urged a Delaware federal judge to toss securities fraud claims against her tied to the mental health startup Wondermind, saying she wasn't involved in the offering and suggesting that the plaintiffs may deserve sanctions for bringing "egregiously improper" claims against her....
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