Oil Cos. Insist High Court Must End Colo. Climate Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 26, 2026, 11:39 PM EDT) -- Exxon and Suncor Energy argued Wednesday in their latest brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to end the city and county of Boulder, Colorado's climate change tort lawsuit against them that allowing the case to proceed would set a precedent that juries can make decisions on energy policy....
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