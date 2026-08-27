Sod Co. Seeks Sanctions Over Missing Trade Secrets Files

By Benjamin Morse ( August 27, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Colorado sod company asked a federal judge for sanctions in its trade secrets suit against former workers and competing businesses, arguing they failed to preserve electronic files that could show whether they possessed, transferred or used the company's confidential information....
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