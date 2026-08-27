Jeanie Buss Says Siblings' Lakers Sale Defies Court Order

By Craig Clough ( August 27, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss petitioned a California state court to halt efforts by her five siblings to sell the family's 17.8% share of the NBA franchise, saying the purported sale violates a 2017 court order that they take all reasonable steps to ensure she remains as the team's leader....
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