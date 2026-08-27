Engineer Hits RTX With Age, Disability Bias Suit Over Ouster
By Julie Manganis ( August 27, 2026, 12:54 PM EDT) -- A former senior engineer for defense contractor RTX Corp. in Massachusetts says he was sidelined and then set up for termination after he disclosed he suffered from attention deficit disorder and later requested time off for surgery for another medical condition....
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