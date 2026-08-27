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SoftBank Weighs Big Bet On Humanoid Maker, And More

By Al Barbarino ( August 27, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- SoftBank is looking to acquire a majority stake in humanoid robotics developer 1X Technologies at a $6 billion valuation, investment bankers are shopping Warner Bros. Discovery assets around as Paramount Skydance seeks potential remedies in its effort to complete its $110 billion acquisition of the media company, and Vanguard Group is set to acquire fintech platform Altruist for around $4 billion....

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