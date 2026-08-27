JLL Arranges $856M In Loans For $1.3B Boston Tower

By Isaac Monterose ( August 27, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- JLL Capital Markets has arranged $856 million worth of loans for its developer client Millennium Partners, which needed the financing for the residential and office areas of its $1.3 billion, 823,856-square-foot Winthrop Center skyscraper in downtown Boston, JLL announced....
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